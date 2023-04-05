Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, urges fans to wear sunscreen

Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema...
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, and he is urging his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Jackman says he is waiting for his test results after he had two biopsies done.

The 54-year-old has been treated for basal cell carcinoma several times, including in 2013 when he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

In his Instagram video, Jackman says his skin was damaged 25 years ago.

“Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me,” he says in the video.

Basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common cancers in the nation, and treatment can be highly effective when detected early.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Wildwood Road Fire in Roanoke County
Roanoke County house fire causes over $178,000 in damages
Parts of our area are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather late today.
Isolated storm possible this evening; better chance for storms arrives Thursday

Latest News

Botetourt Restaurant Week April 1-8
Shop Botetourt event promotes small business
FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation
A large police presence surrounds Trump Tower, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago...
Police: 1 hospitalized in incident at Chicago’s Trump Tower
Botetourt Restaurant Week April 1-8
Botetourt Restaurant Week April 1-8
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43