Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza

A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver. (Source: WTHR, SHANNON FLYNN, CNN)
By WTHR staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – An Indiana family is heartbroken following a senseless and brutal crime in Indianapolis.

Steve Flynn was working as a pizza delivery driver for Papa John’s when he was shot and killed and had his car stolen last week.

“The person took the pizza and the car and drove to 30th and Arlington and dumped the car, but they didn’t take any money, because Steve had over $300 in his wallet,” said Steve Flynn’s wife Shannon Flynn. “My husband was killed over a pizza, and I do not believe that anyone deserves that.”

She said Steve Flynn was a loving husband and father of two, and he was days away from meeting his first grandchild.

“It’s senseless that he will never get to have the joys of being a grandfather,” Shannon Flynn said.

She said the family is still trying to understand why this would happen to her husband.

“He was such a good person,” she said. “We lost a good person over a pizza, and I may never understand it, but I’m working on it.”

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

