Lynchburg residents pack City Hall for public hearing on proposed budget, real estate tax

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg residents came out in full force to voice their opinions on the 2024 proposed budget and potential real estate tax changes Tuesday night. The public hearing was delayed for more than two hours following a bomb threat at City Hall. Once people were allowed back in, dozens of residents stuck around to voice their opinion.

“I am begging you to fully fund the police department, the fire department, our 911 dispatchers, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, your public safety servants,” said a representative of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office at the beginning of the meeting.

Lynchburg’s 2024 proposed budget is still a work in progress. But recently residents and even Attorney General Jason Miyares have heard that there will be cuts to public safety.

“Your job is to lead the proper elements of government to act on necessities first, public safety, and then the priorities second and wants and pet projects last,” said one resident.

Miyares said in a statement: “For nearly two years, I’ve traveled statewide talking to law enforcement about their struggles and what they need to do their job of keeping our communities safe. The universal answer is more resources. They are underfunded and understaffed - making it harder to retain and recruit officers, which makes it challenging to continue the good work that they do for Virginians every day.

“That’s why I’m incredibly disappointed that the Lynchburg City Council plans to cut funding for the Lynchburg Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Office today. Virginia’s crime wave has not spared Lynchburg - it is one of my office’s Ceasefire Cities. This decision puts Lynchburg citizens’ safety at risk.

The City Council should immediately reconsider their vote and reinstate the public safety funding proposed by the City Manager and supported by Mayor Reed.”

Mayor Stephanie Reed and Vice-Mayor Chris Faraldi shared that cuts to public safety aren’t going to happen and they wouldn’t support it in the proposed 2024 budget if it was in there.

“I think that came from some stuff that was posted on the government website, from some other council members that had made a proposal to adjust or modify the city manager’s original budget proposal that included a public safety package. And then they came back and modified that with their own version of a public safety proposal that eliminated quite a few of those positions and requests and proposed, like funding for those different capacities, fire department, police, sheriff Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. So I think that’s probably where that was coming from. But I do not support taking anything away from our law enforcement community. I think, if anything, they need additional funding,” said Reed.

“I can tell you it with confidence, he was misled. Because the entire characterization of his press release was based around a vote, there is no vote to cut public safety. And so that proves to me that some breakdown of communication happened and it’s unfortunate. But I’m looking forward to make sure we actually invest in public safety through this budget,” said Faraldi.

The City’s Real Estate Tax was also a topic of discussion this evening. The current tax rate is $1.11 per $100 and Council Members like Reed and Faraldi support lowering it to provide relief to residents.

“We want to see the tax rate as low as we can possibly get it so that the citizens feel like they have relief and so we’re fighting for that, we have to,” said Reed.

“89 cents per $100, that rate to me says we’ll make the strategic changes we need to do to focus on public safety, while also offering significant tax relief for Lynchburg residents.”

The tax discussion brought mixed reviews from speakers throughout the night.

“I’m here this evening to request tax relief. Our City is sitting on a significant surplus from previous years of collecting more than enough taxes over its budget. It’s time to at least equalize the real estate tax, the combination of all the other taxes collected by the city will still allow the city budget to grow an extra 5.5% this year,” said one resident.

“I stand before you today to express my wish that City Council choose not to reduce the property tax at the expense of city services that support the needs of children in Lynchburg City Schools. Every cent of tax rate reduction that the council approves, the net revenue available for the budget decreases by $750,000,” said one resident.

It’s not clear when Lynchburg City Council will finalize and vote on their 2024 proposed budget, but it will need to be adopted by the end of May. For more information on the 2024 proposed budget, you can find it here.

