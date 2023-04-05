Birthdays
Man sought, accused of shooting at occupied car

Dennis Bishop, accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle
Dennis Bishop, accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of shooting at a car with a man in it.

Dennis Bishop is wanted, with investigators saying this is an isolated incident with “no known threat to the community.”

Bishop is white, 58 years old, 5′9″ and 165 pounds with gray/blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the late hours of April 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office received a complaint about someone shooting at another person’s vehicle in the 6400 block of Cabell Road in Howardsville, with the victim sitting in the vehicle at the time. The investigation led to Bishop, of North Garden, being identified as the suspect.

Bishop is wanted for Violation of protective orders, Attempted Malicious Wounding, Use or display of firearm in committing felony, Reckless handling of a firearm, Shooting at or throwing missiles at a car, Driving after forfeiture of license, Shooting in or across road or in street, Transportation of firearm by a person subject to protective orders, Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, and to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

