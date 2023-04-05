Birthdays
Martinsville celebrates Bee City month with window-decorating contest

Bee City window decorations
Bee City window decorations(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses are celebrating Bee City month with a window-decorating contest.

Martinsville became a Bee City last year, meaning it encourages planting native plants to support pollinators. They also reduce their use of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

The winner of the window-ecorating contest will receive a free year membership with the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

“We hope that individuals will have a lot of fun with this contest and support our uptown businesses,” said Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, Uptown entrepreneurial development manager. “They can do that by coming in and shopping, by voting for the their favorite business and just admiring what all we have here in Uptown.”

Customers can vote on their favorite windows here.

