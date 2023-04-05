Martinsville local to renovate bowling alley and combine it with a restaurant, bar, and arcade

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville local, Leon Ruiz, is turning the former bowling alley on Spruce Street into a family-friendly restaurant.

Half of the original alleys were kept for customers to be able to bowl but also sit down to eat with friends.

“It’s going to be something Martinsville has never seen,” said Paul Farrar, friend of the owner. “It’s a good family avenue. They can come in with their children and go bowling. I’m just looking forward to opening day, and I think a lot of folks are.”

Tequila’s Sports Bar will also include an arcade room and a stage for performances.

“They can come here to drink if they want to have a beverage. They’re going to have bowling leagues here. They’ve already got people signed up for that. Of course, they can just come in and order some food or go to the arcade room for the children. I think he’s got something for everybody,” added Farrar.

They also plan to host events suitable for both kids and seniors like salsa night and small birthday parties.

“Martinsville needed something like this with a little bit of everything,” said Leon Ruiz, Owner of Tequila’s Sports Bar. “We’d like to see everybody come here.”

“We need families to get back together and have fun. They’ve been shut up in a house for so long and it’s not healthy. They need somewhere to come out where they can get little loose and enjoy themselves,” said Farrar.

They plan to open on May 15.

Their hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on the weekend.

