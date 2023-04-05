Mountain View Humane partnering with Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane is working with Inmate Family Assistance of the NRV to take care of pets for families of people who are incarcerated.

Through this partnership, pets taken in by family members of incarcerated people can receive reduced fees on vet care.

Some of these services include spay and neutering, vaccines, flea and tick prevention and other treatments.

“We don’t think about what happens to the pets of the people who are incarcerated and most times they don’t have a lot of notice that they’re going to have to go for a little while so their family just steps in and cannot always afford, particularly regular veterinary costs,” Mountain View Humane’s Executive Director of Mission Delivery Laurie Gibbons said.

People interest in receiving assistance need to go through Inmate Family Assistance first.

