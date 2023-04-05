Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

New event encourages heart health, supports women in STEM fields

STEM Goes Red
STEM Goes Red(American Heart Association)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Heart Association is teaming up with Virginia Western Community College for Roanoke’s first STEM Goes Red event.

The goal is to close the equality gap in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields by encouraging and supporting women entering that workforce.

The event will replace the AHA’s traditional Roanoke Goes Red Luncheon that was targeted toward women taking control of their heart health.

STEM Goes Red scheduled for May 19
STEM Goes Red scheduled for May 19(American Heart Association)

STEM Goes Red will showcase the STEM careers and opportunities to Roanoke City high school girls during a career day summit on VWCC’s campus and will be followed by a networking cocktail event at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

Roanoke STEM Goes Red is scheduled for May 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Virginia Western Community College and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Wildwood Road Fire in Roanoke County
Roanoke County house fire causes over $178,000 in damages
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

Latest News

Bradley Free Clinic
Bradley Free Clinic prepared to help people who lose Medicaid coverage
Easter Decorations
Here @ Home has simple ideas to serve guests before Easter Brunch
Roanoke City Alleghany County Health Dept.
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts celebrates National Public Health Week
Staying warm for our Wednesday.
Full Forecast: Showers and Storms Possible Thursday