New event encourages heart health, supports women in STEM fields

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Heart Association is teaming up with Virginia Western Community College for Roanoke’s first STEM Goes Red event.

The goal is to close the equality gap in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields by encouraging and supporting women entering that workforce.

The event will replace the AHA’s traditional Roanoke Goes Red Luncheon that was targeted toward women taking control of their heart health.

STEM Goes Red scheduled for May 19 (American Heart Association)

STEM Goes Red will showcase the STEM careers and opportunities to Roanoke City high school girls during a career day summit on VWCC’s campus and will be followed by a networking cocktail event at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

Roanoke STEM Goes Red is scheduled for May 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Virginia Western Community College and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Roanoke.

