New exhibit highlights Franklin Co. photos and memorabilia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new exhibit at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum highlights the collection of a local historian and business advocate.

Dorothy Cundiff built an impressive collection documenting the region’s history, and her family donated the materials to the institute at Ferrum College.

The new exhibit includes vintage photographs and other memorabilia, curated by members of a Museum Studies Class at Ferrum.

“Dorothy was a prolific historian of Franklin County,” said archivist and curator Ariel Dalton. “She was also the head of the retail merchants association for decades. And in fact, this photo behind me you can see her working at the retail merchants association and it’s from 1968.”

Each section includes a cork board, and the museum hopes visitors will share and post their own stories about the photos in the exhibit.

