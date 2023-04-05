Police looking for information about Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are looking for information about a shooting in Roanoke Tuesday night.

About 10:50 p.m. April 4, 2023, Roanoke Police were notified tabout a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers sent to talk with the wounded man were told the injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not located a crime scene and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

