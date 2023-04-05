Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police looking for information about Roanoke shooting

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are looking for information about a shooting in Roanoke Tuesday night.

About 10:50 p.m. April 4, 2023, Roanoke Police were notified tabout a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers sent to talk with the wounded man were told the injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not located a crime scene and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Search on for shooter of man in northwest Roanoke

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found
Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Alleghany County chief deputy fired after DWI arrest
Wildwood Road Fire in Roanoke County
Roanoke County house fire causes over $178,000 in damages
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

Latest News

"Thank a Teacher" campaign.
Virginia Lottery encouraging residents to send thank-you notes to teachers for “Thank a Teacher” week
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
Generic police lights
Search on for shooter of man in northwest Roanoke
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire