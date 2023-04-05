Search on for shooter of man in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was found shot inside a home in northwest Roanoke early Wednesday, and Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible.

Just after midnight the morning of April 5, 2023, an officer on patrol heard several shots being fired, according to police. As the officer headed there, she was notified by a dispatcher of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW.

Officers found a man in a home with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Officers report they also found damage to the home consistent with a shooting. The man was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.