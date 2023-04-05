Shop Botetourt event promotes small business
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shop Botetourt is an annual event to market and promote small businesses throughout Botetourt County, and it includes Restaurant Week, which is underway through April 8.
Brandy Underwood, co-founder of and owner of Shop Botetourt, stopped by 7@four with more on what’s happening.
Restaurant Week includes:
· 18 Participating Restaurants at 19 locations
· Breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and light bite/snack options
· Gift card giveaway; enter by using #BoCoEats & @shopbotetourt
Another event, Vendors at the Vineyard, starts in May.
Click ShopBotetourt.com for more information.
