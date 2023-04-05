Here @ Home has simple ideas to serve guests before Easter Brunch

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Easter is Sunday, April 9, and it’s nice to have treats for guests to enjoy before Easter brunch or dinner.

Becky Ellis from Biscuits & Bubbly joins us with some ideas.

She starts us off with some mocktails. She created an “English Garden Mocktail” to celebrate the season. Her English Garden Mocktail is sweet, but balanced with lemon simple syrup and cranberry juice. It’s made with Strykk Not Vodka – non-alcoholic – sold at Wine Gourmet in Roanoke. Garnishes are reminiscent of an English garden – Becky used cucumber rounds, lemon peel twists and a strawberry.

Also fun to make are Mock Mimosas! These are fun to serve at your Easter brunch. Simply add ginger ale to freshly squeezed orange or tangerine juice in a chilled champagne flute with a splash of grenadine. Garnish with an orange slice.

For food - try serving ham biscuits – add apple butter from Jamison’s Orchard and Boar’s Head Gourmaise for a tasty brunch treat or appetizer.

For the children – Becky shares several options including strawberries dipped in orange candy melt – made to look like carrots. Bird’s Nests made out of Chow Mein noodles, butterscotch chips, peanut butter and Cadbury mini chocolate eggs, Hot Cross Buns from Bread Craft (downtown Roanoke bakery), Pretzel Daisies (made with waffle pretzels, white candy melts and pastel M&M/s, Peeps Pepsi.

Finally, Pimento cheese from Crystal Spring Grocery is another great option for a quick and easy snack– add pepperoncini peppers and toasted pecans to really treat your guests!

