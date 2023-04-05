VBHEC president visits RU

Birthdays
VBHEC President Kirk Cox visits RU(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Business Higher Education Council is spending time at universities across Virginia including in the New River Valley.

The group’s president, Kirk Cox, spoke to students at Radford University on April 5, with the goal of learning about access to internships and hands on work experiences.

Cox says he wants to keep Virginia students working in the state after they graduate from college.

“Small businesses are where the jobs are,” Cox said. “A lot of small businesses are so busy, it’s hard to take on an intern so one of the things we’re really working on is a stipend for small businesses to help them out.”

Cox says he has visited around 10 universities across the state so far on his tour.

