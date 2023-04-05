Virginia Lottery encouraging residents to send thank-you notes to teachers for “Thank a Teacher” week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery is encouraging residents to send thank you notes to teachers for “Thank a Teacher” week.

The thank-you cards are to recognize public school teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, which goes from May 8th to May 12th.

Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation from the Virginia Lottery as well as $2,500 in supplies for their school, courtesy of The Supply Room.

“Teachers are at the heart of the Lottery’s role to support K-12 public education in Virignia, and we love the opportunity to celebrate all their hard work through the Thank a Teacher campaign,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “We are excited to be awarding four lucky teachers with a much-deserved vacation and supplies for their schools, courtesy of our partner at The Supply Room.”

To send a digital thank-you note or to request hard-copy notes for your school, please visit https://thankateacherva.com/. Hard-copy notes also are available through participating PTA chapters and all Virginia Lottery customer service centers. Digital notes must be sent by May 12, 2023. Teachers have until May 19, 2023, to enter the drawing.

