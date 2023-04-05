Volunteers needed for Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic’s Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race is just around the corner and they need your help.

There is a volunteer recruitment event going on at Star Hill Brewery in Roanoke starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

At the event, you can learn more about all the different opportunities.

They include, starting before the race, to packet pick up, to helping at the information tent, or giving out water during the race.

“It’s really amazing to see everyone’s training pay off. Whether you catch them at the athlete check in tent if you are volunteering there or if you’re talking to them at an aid station, everyone has a why and I think learning that about every athlete is super special and it really makes you feel like you are part of something bigger than just a race,” said Erika Larsen, the race director.

Race weekend is June 2nd to June 4th.

Larsen said volunteers are vital to the success of this event.

“When I say that we could not do this without volunteers, I mean it. Sarah, our volunteer director is incredible and recruits over 1,500 volunteers, so, we’re expecting about 2,000 athletes, so that’s about one volunteer per athlete almost and we’re only so many staff, we can only be in so many places at once, so having the volunteers out there supporting our event jus the way we do is incredibly special and Roanoke is one of the best communities I’ve operated in. The volunteers are just unmatched,” said Larsen.

She said all ages can volunteer.

They do ask you to pre-register and you can click here for a link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.