A&E Farm sold, J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned on Saturday

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A&E Farm will not open its 12 acres of land for strawberry picking for a second year in a row as the farm has been sold. Now, all the equipment is being stored at Simmons Auction for an auction on Saturday.

When spring arrived, some would prepare to go strawberry picking at Scott’s Strawberry Farm. A local favorite since the early 90s.

“They’re delicious. We were here two weeks ago and they are delicious,” said farm visitors in 2011.

In 2011, WDBJ7 spoke to J.D. Scott about people from all over our hometowns visiting his farm.

“Martinsville, Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Troutville,” said Scott.

Sadly, J.D. Scott lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

“I worked for him for many years probably one of the hardest working men in Bedford County I would say,” said Shannon Simmons. “He worked right until the end when he passed. He was probably pulling weeds in the strawberries a week before he passed.”

J.D. Scott’s farm then became A&E farm and continued the strawberry picking tradition until 2021. But the farm has now been sold. This comes after a Facebook post from the farm saying the strawberries did not produce this year.

“Joppa Mill Rd now without the strawberry farm or J.D.’s Farm I go around the other way most of the time,” added Simmons.

Simmons Auction will now be auctioning all of Scott’s equipment on Saturday.

“We’ve got more equipment than we’ve ever had. We got trucks, cars, tractors, trailers, hay equipment, a lot of tillage equipment, strawberry planting, harvesting equipment,” explained Simmons. “You name it, it’s here.”

Shannon says he feels like the farming tradition is going away.

“This year really overwhelmed me. I’ve seen more this year,” said Simmons. “I’m trying to figure out why whether it’s the economy or because it was J.D’s name that was involved that people felt that would be a good one to tag in with.”

Simmons says the farm will now be a horse farm.

The auction will be Saturday, April 8th at 9 am. The address is 1191 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Moneta, VA.

