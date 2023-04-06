Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Bedford Animal Shelter seeking public’s help to adopt anomals

Bedford County Animal Shelter needs public's help.
Bedford County Animal Shelter needs public's help.(Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One animal shelter in our hometowns is seeking the public’s help to adopt animals.

Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, Inc. says it’s full and no more cages are available.

The organization says it’s hoping animals will be adopted or go to rescues soon, so shelter officials can avoid making difficult decisions.

Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter President Stacey Epperson says there will be an event Friday at Tractor Supply from 3 - 5:30 p.m. The address is 1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA.

Adoptions will be sponsored at the event with an approved application.

Epperson also says the shelter needs volunteers.

“The shelter is full and the shelter is understaffed right now, which is causing the animals not to be able to get out as much,” says Epperson. “When they get out more, their energy is a little better when they’re meeting prospective adopters.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire
Generic police lights
Search on for shooter of man in northwest Roanoke
Areas in Yellow are under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe storms Thursday.
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms underway this afternoon
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found

Latest News

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
A&E Farm sold, J.D. Scott’s equipment will be auctioned on Saturday
Salem Red Sox Opening Day
Salem Red Sox Opening Day
Volunteers Bake 10,000 Strawberry Shortcakes
Volunteers Bake 10,000 Strawberry Shortcakes
Teen arrested for assault against Lynchburg Police officer
Feeding Southwest Virginia is asking for food and monetary donations
Food pantries see an increase in demand a month after SNAP emergency benefits end