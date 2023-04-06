Bedford Animal Shelter seeking public’s help to adopt anomals

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One animal shelter in our hometowns is seeking the public’s help to adopt animals.

Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, Inc. says it’s full and no more cages are available.

The organization says it’s hoping animals will be adopted or go to rescues soon, so shelter officials can avoid making difficult decisions.

Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter President Stacey Epperson says there will be an event Friday at Tractor Supply from 3 - 5:30 p.m. The address is 1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA.

Adoptions will be sponsored at the event with an approved application.

Epperson also says the shelter needs volunteers.

“The shelter is full and the shelter is understaffed right now, which is causing the animals not to be able to get out as much,” says Epperson. “When they get out more, their energy is a little better when they’re meeting prospective adopters.”

