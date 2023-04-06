Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Bedford man charged with 25 counts of felony child pornography possession

Mark Staite mugshot
Mark Staite mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has been charged with 25 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Mark Staite, 54, is awaiting trial on those charges in Bedford County.

The discovery came during an investigation into a sexual assault from November 2022, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office; that case is still under active investigation.

With the assistance of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, devices seized from a search warrant were examined, and a “large amount” of child pornography was discovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is acknowledging the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, including the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Springfield, Missouri Police Department, the Greene County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal’s Service.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire
Generic police lights
Search on for shooter of man in northwest Roanoke
Areas in Yellow are under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe storms Thursday.
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms underway this afternoon
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found

Latest News

Areas in Yellow are under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe storms Thursday.
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms underway this afternoon
One Fine Day Events - Wedding Planning
Planning a wedding? Avoid sticker shock with these tips
distracted driving
Here @ Home has reminders for drivers during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Sole Stars Campaign Advocates for those Diagnosed with Breast Cancer