Bedford man charged with 25 counts of felony child pornography possession

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has been charged with 25 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Mark Staite, 54, is awaiting trial on those charges in Bedford County.

The discovery came during an investigation into a sexual assault from November 2022, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office; that case is still under active investigation.

With the assistance of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, devices seized from a search warrant were examined, and a “large amount” of child pornography was discovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is acknowledging the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, including the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Springfield, Missouri Police Department, the Greene County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal’s Service.

