Bedford man wins over $191,000 Virginia Lottery prize

Zachary Barton, winner of over $190,000 through the Virginia Lottery.
Zachary Barton, winner of over $190,000 through the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man won $191,493 from playing the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game.

Zachary Barton considered not playing the lottery due to having frozen groceries in his cart, but decided to play anyway.

“I almost talked myself out of it,” he later told Lottery officials.

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

Barton said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

