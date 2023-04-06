Crash closes portion of Hollins Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A portion of Hollins Road is closed due to a crash that caused a utility poll to fall, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

The crash occurred in the area of Carlos Dr in the 5100 block of Hollins Road.

Crews say Carlos Drive is closed at Hollins Road and before the railroad crossing on the Old Mountain Road side.

AEP is on the scene.

