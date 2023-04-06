ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Daisy Art Parade invites artists of all ages and skill levels, and every art form to participate in an art parade on April 15 (UNESCO’s “World Art Day”).

This is a FREE family friendly event.

Here @ Home welcomes Daisy Art Parade organizer and Roanoke artist-in-residence Brian Counihan to talk about this unique event.

Counihan was the former director of the Marginal Arts Festival (2008-2014) and received a “Year of The Artist” (YOTA) grant from Roanoke City Arts Commission “to explore the role of creativity in tackling community issues and making the most of Roanoke’s rich assets.” Over the past nine months Counihan has assisted community groups in making parade art together in the hope that events like this art parade can be sustainable and “grassroot” organized.

The parade departs at noon from the MLK statue located in Historic Gainsboro, proceeds down Campbell Avenue, with the final review to occur behind the Taubman Museum (John Nolen Plaza). The route is about five or six blocks in total, and includes crossing over the MLK bridge.

Participants who register in advance at www.daisyartparade.com will receive a raffle ticket and prizes will be distributed immediately after the parade in the Taubman Musuem’s “Art Venture” space.

Participants are invited to assemble on Henry Street beginning at 8am. Cultural programming will be provided by CommunityARTS Reach in the Lincoln Theater and the Culinary Arts Institute. The parade day will end by 2pm in the Taubman Museum’s “Art Venture” gallery following the raffle and puppet performance by the Iowa Goat Singer. Roanoke celebrity Kianna Price Marshall will MC the parade review on First Street.

Roanoke’s “Year of The Artist, 2022-2023″ projects are funded by an “American Rescue Plan Act” (ARPA) grant and a “Grants for Arts Projects” grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional funding from the city of Roanoke.

April 15 is World Art Day, and it is an appropriate day to celebrate Roanoke’s “Year Of The Artist” and to raise awareness of the amazing art projects created and performed by at least a hundred artists in Roanoke this year. “Art nurtures creativity, innovation and cultural diversity for all peoples across the globe and plays an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity and dialogue” UNESCO proclaimed at the 40th Session of their General Assembly in 2019. “Each year, on 15 April, World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development.”

To learn more about the Daisy Art Parade visit www.daisyartparade.com and to register for the parade go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3Z4k7jnMeC35KpB5mLGvaUoo7Kn1ceeLV4QSoL6PAWoY01w/viewform

To learn more about YOTA, visit www.roanokearts.org/YOTA

