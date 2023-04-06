Danville makes upgrades to transit system to increase convenience for passengers

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is making its transit system easier for passengers to use.

The Department of Transportation, in partnership with the IT Department and Public Works, created an easier way for residents to use the bus system. There is a new 85-inch monitor inside the transit center that displays the location of the fixed-route buses.

317 new bus stop signs were also installed with QR codes that passengers can scan to see each bus’s location.

“A lot of our passengers use cell phones,” said Marc Adelman, Director of Danville Transportation Services. “So, it was just a natural fit to link information about the transit system to passengers in real time.”

Each bus stop sign also has a number that passengers can text to receive automated bus route updates.

“Having access to this information makes it easier for the passengers to use the service. They can plan more effectively. If they know a bus is not coming, they don’t have to stand at the bus stop in the rain, for example. They can go someplace else,” added Adelman.

“I text them every day to see when the bus is going to be there,” said Tammy Patton, Danville resident. “You don’t have to come out of the house first thing in the morning. You can look at your phone and see exactly where the bus is going to be.”

There is also a new app and website where passengers can schedule a trip online.

Adelman says 10% of Danville residents use the transit system and they receive 300 reservations per day.

“Sometimes our phone lines can get choked. This was another way to improve customer service. 2,000 customers often are calling to reserve a service. This way, they don’t have to call,” said Adelman.

The new app is called Danville Transit Eco Lane USA and can be downloaded for free.

