Experts encourage parents talk to their kids about risky behavior

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week, our hometowns saw three teens run away. Thankfully, they all have been found safe.

The Here @ Home team had a chance to speak with Nancy Hans, the Executive Director for the Partnership of Community Wellness.

Hans recommends parents have serious conversations with their kids starting in elementary school. She says the key is to have the conversations often.

“And I think always saying first, this is because I care about you, I love you, I want to keep you safe, we need to keep having these conversations,” Hans said.

Hans says social media may be a culprit behind a teens decision to engage in risky behavior or want to run away.

She says if parents want to give their child a smart phone, it should come with a contract and consequences.

“If we can have these ongoing conversations and it’s, it’s definitely not going to be continued to be easy. Because they want they want to be with their friends, they may seem to even think that their friends know more than their parents do. I mean, this is just this is part of growing up and it’s part of adolescents.”

There are several resources available to parents. The following is only a fraction of what is out there:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.