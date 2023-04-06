Birthdays
FBI Agent on rise of swatting calls

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Associated Press reports there’s been an increase of swatting calls across the country.

According to the FBI, swatting is when a major threat, like an active shooter, is reported either by phone or by text. Those threats lead to a large law enforcement response.

FBI Special Agent Michael French says swatting is a huge drain on resources - taking law enforcement away from other situations to respond to the hoax threats.

He says in many cases, the person making the call or sending the message is overseas.

“The ones that are communicating the swatting threats are typically hiring third parties using various ways on the internet websites telegram to find individuals who offer what we call a swatting as a service where you basically pay 510 1520 bucks to somebody and you provide, hey, I want you to call the school on this date,” French said.

The FBI wants people to know making false threats carries consequences.

Here in Virginia, a law was recently passed where communicating a fake threat is a misdemeanor. That charge can become a felony if someone is hurt.

