Federal legislation aims to expand parking spaces for truck drivers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation has been reintroduced in the U.S. Congress that could add more parking for truck drivers.

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act aims to dedicate $750 million to building more truck rest areas. Funds would also go toward adding more parking spaces at existing rest stops.

The Owner Operator Independent Driving Association reports there is only one parking spot for every 11 truckers. The organization’s executive vice president explained adding more parking spaces will improve overall public safety.

”It’s guys not having to hunt for places, or driving when they’re tired or anything else to find safe parking,” Lewie Pugh said. “This is huge, the whole effect across the board on safety is just a huge thing.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports Virginia needs more than 3,000 truck parking spots. Nearly half of that need is along the I-81 corridor.

