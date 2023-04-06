FloydFest canceled for 2023

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - FloydFest 2023 has officially been canceled.

Organizers announced the decision Thursday, after saying in March that logistical issues mandated the festival “might not go on as planned.”

A statement issued by festival organizers reads, “To ensure that our beloved patrons receive the best FloydFest experience possible, and to protect the FloydFest vibe that means so much to so many, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FloydFest 2023, after a review and thorough vetting of multiple alternative options.”

Organizers say they plan for FloydFest to return in 2024.

In the meantime, there are options, according to organizers, for anyone who already has tickets for the 2023 event, which was to include headliners Sheryl Crow, The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket and Goose:

Option 1: ROLLOVER: Keep your ticket(s), and roll them over to attend FloydFest 2024. Patrons who choose the rollover option can use their tickets from FloydFest 23~Forever for FloydFest 2024 without having to take any action — except for noting their choice to ‘roll over’ using the form linked below. ALSO, all patrons who choose to roll over their ticket(s) to 2024 will automatically be entered to win a free prize/upgrade, such as merch, ticket upgrades, etc. Two prizes/upgrades will be given away each month from November 2023 through July 2024.

Option 2: REFUND: You can request a refund of your ticket purchase. Across-the-Way Productions will begin processing refunds to patrons, in the order received, midweek next week (around April 12).

Fill out this FORM to select your option.

PLEASE NOTE: All ticketholders must contact FloydFest between now and May 5 to confirm which of the two options they are choosing. Failure to contact organizers by May 5 will result in an automatic rollover of tickets to 2024.

For any questions, email info@floydfest.com.

