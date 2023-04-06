Food pantries see an increase in demand a month after SNAP emergency benefits end

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More people have been going to the Feeding Southwest Virginia neighborhood pantry since the emergency SNAP benefits ended last month.

For two years, families in southwest Virginia received a bit of a boost with monthly SNAP allotments. The organization’s director of marketing and communication reports over the last few weeks, they’ve seen the highest number of people coming into the food pantry.

“It’s how families lived life as a part of their budget, and then for that to be gone, it’s something that now they’re having to think ‘How do I budget for this?” Wes Childress said.

When the extra cash ended in March, it pushed more people to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“From February to March, we actually saw an increase of 30% and we believe that this is a direct correlation to the SNAP benefits ending, because inflation was already there, high grocery costs were already there,” Childress said.

The food pantry expects numbers to go up even more.

“I think its safe to say that we are going to see an increase of people that are needing food,” Childress said.

The demand shot up once the benefits ended, but the pantry’s food supply isn’t matching up.

“It is a concern of ours,” Childress said. “We’re trying really hard, but that’s why we need donors to be able to give, because we can’t do this without the generosity of other people.”

Not long after the SNAP benefits ended, proposed legislation seeks to amend the Food and Nutrition Act. The Farm Bill would change work requirements and the age bracket of SNAP participants. Center of Budget and Policy Priorities reports the bill would restrict food access to 175,000 people in the Commonwealth.

“One of the things that we have to remember is that food shouldn’t be an impossible choice for our neighbors,” Childress said.

Feeding Southwest Virginia told WDBJ7 they are looking to call on legislators to make sure SNAP benefits aren’t further restricted with the proposed legislation.

Anyone who wants to donate food can drop it off at the neighborhood pantry at 2328 Melrose Avenue or donate straight through Feeding Southwest Virginia’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.