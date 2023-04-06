Birthdays
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the rear frame if needed. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 8.

The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada. Honda says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.

