Lynchburg City Council set to vote on lowering real estate tax rate at future meeting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of residents piled into Lynchburg City Hall Tuesday night for a public hearing that included the proposed 2024 budget and the real estate tax rate. The current tax rate is $1.11 per $100 and the majority of residents called on City Council to lower it.

“It is clear to me that setting the Real Estate Rate at $0.89 is the right way to go. I have said this for some time now. This rate leaves a 5% increase to the General Fund, equipping council to responsibly invest your dollars into the core responsibilities of government as able — public safety, education, infrastructure, and core services — while generating millions of dollars in savings for property owners. There is also a strong opportunity to find relief for those who do not own there home, something I have pushed for in this budget cycle,” said Vice-Mayor Chris Faraldi in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Council Members are looking at lowering the rate to $.89 per $100. A motion was approved 4-2 to have City staff put together an ordinance lowering the tax rate, but that will still need to be voted on at a future meeting.

