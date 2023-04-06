Lynchburg Police Department shares update on new headquarters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Six months ago, the Lynchburg Police Department broke ground on its future $50 million headquarters. The new building will be right off the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Albert Lankford Drive.

The Lynchburg Police Foundation hosted a meet and greet Wednesday night where Chief Ryan Zuidema shared a few renderings of what the outside of the building will look like.

“The foundation is going to have a role in this site, they’re going to have a honor guard and honor the service of the men and women who currently serve here as well as those who have served in the past and especially the four officers who have given their life in line of duty to the Lynchburg Police Department,” said Zuidema.

The new building will will more than double the size of LPD’s current around 47,000 square feet in operating space.

“We’ve got officers that are working on top of each other, they have no workspace and the new building will be right around 96,000 square feet. So it’s got a lot of room in it that will allow officers to have the space they need will also allow for growth as our city continues to grow,” said Zuidema.

It will also allow upgrades across the department.

“it’s going to bring all of our officers under one roof, which is gonna allow for better collaboration and more efficiency. We’re gonna have secured parking, which is a big safety issue for our officers, that’s certainly something important. And one of the most important things it’s going to bring our community into our building,” said Zuidema.

Current and retired LPD officers know they’ve needed a new station for decades.

“This is way overdue, I’m glad to see it happen. Needless to say, I think you’re going to find the department to be more efficient, and it’s already efficient at this point, but it’s even more efficient having everything under one roof,” said Alan Faircloth, who was a LPD Officer for 30 years.

According to Zuidema, the inside renderings of the building are about 65% done at this time. If all goes to plan, LPD hopes to be operating out of the new building by February 2025.

