Man arrested for Halifax County killing

William Wazeka mugshot
William Wazeka mugshot(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 62-year-old Halifax County man faces a charge of second-degree murder following a stabbing Wednesday night.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 3000 block of Mountain Road, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark. Deputies found a man, whose name hasn’t been released, lying outside the home; he had died from his injuries.

Police also saw William Rosser Wazeka, who was identified as the suspect, walking from the home. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax and charged. He’s being held without bail.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Halifax Police Department, Virginia State Police, South Boston Police Department and Halifax County Rescue, Clark said.

