Man hospitalized after being shot at restaurant

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being shot multiple times at a restaurant in Danville Wednesday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say they responded at 11:20 p.m. to the 3400 block of Riverside Drive, where they found the man in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

