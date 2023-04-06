One dead after crashing into storage shed, side of home in Gretna

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after crashing into a storage shed and the side of a home in Gretna Tuesday, according to the Gretna Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews say they responded at 11:15 p.m. to Leftwich St for reports of a vehicle hitting a building.

The driver of the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash. No name has been released.

