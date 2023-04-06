Birthdays
One dead after crashing into storage shed, side of home in Gretna

Vehicles crashes into home in Gretna.
Vehicles crashes into home in Gretna.(Gretna Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after crashing into a storage shed and the side of a home in Gretna Tuesday, according to the Gretna Fire & Rescue Department.

Crews say they responded at 11:15 p.m. to Leftwich St for reports of a vehicle hitting a building.

The driver of the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash. No name has been released.

