One dead after crashing into storage shed, side of home in Gretna
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after crashing into a storage shed and the side of a home in Gretna Tuesday, according to the Gretna Fire & Rescue Department.
Crews say they responded at 11:15 p.m. to Leftwich St for reports of a vehicle hitting a building.
The driver of the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash. No name has been released.
