Pittsylvania County school threat deemed fake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a school threat posted on social media is fake.

Sheriff Mike Taylor said the post was made to social media “a few years ago.”

The post contained the following message:

“Don’t take the risk … don’t go to school tomorrow. (Expletive deleted) CHS I’m going out with a bang. Don’t go to school tomorrow”.

The post had a gun in the background.

The sheriff’s office interpreted the threat as being against Chatham High School, which caused law enforcement to respond to the school and the administration of the school division was notified. Investigators later found out there had been media stories about the post across the country.

Law enforcement will remain on school campuses for the rest of Thursday.

The department says efforts are being made with local, state and federal law enforcement to identify the source of the post. If identified, criminal charges will be presented to the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

