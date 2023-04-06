Birthdays
Pulaski Easter egg hunts set for Saturday

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Easter egg hunts will be held Saturday, April 8 at Jackson Park in Pulaski.

The hunts, organized by the Pulaski Ruritan Road Club and Town of Pulaski, get underway at 11:15 a.m., and include a chance to win tickets to Dollywood.

There will be hunt areas for specific age groups: 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos with kids, and there will be bunny hop sack races, face-painting and other activities for families. Raffle prices include bicycles and Easter baskets.

The Pulaski Fire Department and local law enforcement with K9s are expected to be there to meet the public.

