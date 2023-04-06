Salem Red Sox gear up for home opener against Delmarva Shorebirds; what fans need to know

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Red Sox fans can expect plenty of new experiences this year, including some new faces.

The team will begin the upcoming minor league season on its home turf on Thursday, April 6.

Opening Day in Salem begins with a three-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds. Home games include 10 six-game series and two-weekend series for a total of 66 contests to be played at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Salem Red Sox have also unveiled their 2023 opening day roster.

This season features 17 pitchers, four catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders. According to team officials, the 2023 Carolina League Class-A stage is set for an exciting and competitive return.

Leading the team this season is manager Liam Carroll. Carroll begins his first season in the Red Sox organization as Salem’s manager. He previously worked with Great Britain’s national baseball teams, most recently as infield coordinator. Carroll served on Great Britain’s coaching staff for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Opening night gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Ticket information can be found on the Salem Red Sox official team website.

The Salem Red Sox are an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

