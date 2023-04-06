Birthdays
Shelter-in-place alert issued for portion of Charlotte County

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place alert has been issued for a portion of Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say anyone on or near Bacon School Road and Deupress Store Road should shelter in place.

Deputies are searching for a Black man who is traveling on foot, wearing a tank top and black shorts.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

