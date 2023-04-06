‘Sole Star’ campaign kicks off in SW Virginia to help with early breast cancer detection

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation aims to raise nearly $27,000 throughout the month of April.

16 ‘Sole Stars’ from southwest Virginia will fundraise or donate at least $1,000 each. That money goes toward early breast cancer screenings for underinsured patients in southwest Virginia.

Each participant will wear pink shoes through the month of April to raise money and awareness.

One of this year’s Sole Stars explained she raises money for the cause after she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

”Without these funds, there are women who would not be diagnosed early, who would not be able to afford the treatment, who would die from breast cancer needlessly,” Lutheria Smith said. “It is a matter of life and death.”

You can find out how to get involved here and see the Sole Star’s full story on WDBJ7 Here at Home.

