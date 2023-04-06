Birthdays
Sole Stars campaign advocates for those diagnosed with breast cancer

Campaign is among the largest fundraisers for VBCF
(MGN)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime in Virginia,

7,100 women and men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

In 2022, our Here @ Home guest became one of them. Liz Ackley, Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Community Health Innovation at Roanoke College, tells us her story and how The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation is on a mission to support people who are impacted by breast cancer through access, advocacy, education and community action.

VBCF has invested more than $8 million into its mission, providing funds to Virginians who need them. In 2023, $190,000 has been invested in Southwest Virginia alone, supporting screening and diagnostic services for women and men in our local community.

The 2023 Sole Stars Campaign is among the largest fundraisers for VBCF’s screening and diagnostic service fund.

