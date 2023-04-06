Suspect sought after man injured in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of assaulting another man early Thursday.

James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris, 26 of Schuyler, is being sought.

During the early hours of April 6, 2023, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of shots being fired in the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing in Schuyler. The victim told deputies Harris made demands of and assaulted the victim, and a gun was discharged during the incident.

Harris left the scene before deputies got there, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.

Arrest warrants were obtained against Harris for:

Abduction

Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

Use or display of firearm in committing a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

Harris is described as white, 6′1″ and 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

