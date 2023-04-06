Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Suspect sought after man injured in Nelson County

James Harris mugshot
James Harris mugshot(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of assaulting another man early Thursday.

James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris, 26 of Schuyler, is being sought.

During the early hours of April 6, 2023, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of shots being fired in the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing in Schuyler. The victim told deputies Harris made demands of and assaulted the victim, and a gun was discharged during the incident.

Harris left the scene before deputies got there, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.

Arrest warrants were obtained against Harris for:

Abduction

Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

Use or display of firearm in committing a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

Harris is described as white, 6′1″ and 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire
Generic police lights
Search on for shooter of man in northwest Roanoke
A front will trigger showers and storms across the region.
Showers and storms develop today, some could be strong
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found

Latest News

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Crash closes portion of Hollins Rd in Roanoke.
Crash closes portion of Hollins Road
FILE IMAGE
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Martinsville
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 6, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 6, 2023