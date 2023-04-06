Teen arrested for assault against Lynchburg Police officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after an incident that led to an assault against a Lynchburg Police officer.

At 5:17 p.m. April 6, 2023, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, and determined the shots had come from behind a home.

Officers detained several people, one of whom assaulted an officer, according to police, who seized four funs, three of which were reported stolen from vehicles parked in the Leesville Road area overnight.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Reckless handling of a firearm

Shooting within the city

Possession of a firearm by person under the age of 18

Assault on a law enforcement officer

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.