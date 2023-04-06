Birthdays
Two more lawmakers from western Virginia announce they will not run for reelection

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two more members of the General Assembly from western Virginia say they will not be back next year.

Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta Co.) considered moving, after redistricting placed him in the same district as Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham Co.).

Hanger has served in the General Assembly since 1983. In a written statement Thursday, he said he decided not to move away from his current home for personal, political and family reasons.

That decision means Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.) will be the Republican nominee in the new 3rd Senate District.

Also today, Del. Will Wampler (R-Washington Co.) announced he will not run for reelection.

Wampler was placed in the same district as Del. Israel O’Quinn (R-Washington Co.).

