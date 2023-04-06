Volunteers bake 10,000 shortcakes for Strawberry Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On the first weekend in May, the strawberries will be the star of the show, but in April, it’s all about the shortcake.

“This is an example of our shortcake,” said Strawberry Festival volunteer Jaime Bamford. “They turn out a little bit more like a sweet biscuit that you probably have like at breakfast, than an angel food cake or a pound cake.”

The Strawberry Festival returns to Elmwood Park on May 5 and 6, but preparations for the Community School fundraiser are already under way.

Volunteers spent the day in the kitchen at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where they were measuring, mixing, kneading, cutting and baking.

And after more than 40 years, they have it down to a science.

“For starters, it’s about 600 pounds of flour and about 300 pounds of butter and about 18 gallons of milk,” said volunteer Liz Johnson, “so that’s where we start. And then like I said we bring in about 50 people thoughout the day and they are rolling and they’re baking and they’re putting it in the oven.”

Bamford has been part of the kitchen crew for seven years.

She enjoys seeing what they’ve accomplished at the end of the day, but says her favorite part is the sense of community.

“It’s nice because it’s really a mix of new parents and younger parents,” Bamford said. “I’m on the older end and I don’t actually get to see the elementary kids and families any more, so I think one of the nice things about today is everybody comes together.”

In 1981, their goal was to sell 250 shortcakes. This year, the number is more like 10,000. And that doesn’t include all of the other strawberry desserts they will be serving up in May.

