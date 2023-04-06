Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Martinsville

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Martinsville Thursday morning, according to the City of Martinsville.

Police say they responded at 4:23 a.m. to Maplewood Apartments for reports of a shooting, where they found a 45-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital.

An adult male was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges and is being held without bond. Police say the man is being interviewed by investigators and that the scene is being processed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug investigation graphic
Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire
Generic police lights
Search on for shooter of man in northwest Roanoke
A front will trigger showers and storms across the region.
Showers and storms develop today, some could be strong
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Car connected to missing man found

Latest News

Crash closes portion of Hollins Rd in Roanoke.
Crash closes portion of Hollins Road
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 6, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 6, 2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai...
China vows ‘forceful’ measures after US-Taiwan meeting
Opening Day For The Salem Red Sox
Opening Day For The Salem Red Sox