Woman hospitalized after shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Martinsville Thursday morning, according to the City of Martinsville.

Police say they responded at 4:23 a.m. to Maplewood Apartments for reports of a shooting, where they found a 45-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital.

An adult male was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges and is being held without bond. Police say the man is being interviewed by investigators and that the scene is being processed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.