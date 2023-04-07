Alleghany Highlands Public Schools shares proposed elementary school redistricting

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools and Jackson River Technical Center merged into Alleghany Highlands Public Schools in summer 2022. This school year has been all about the consolidation process, included in that is proposed redistricting for elementary schools.

“We have four total elementary schools now, which is an exciting opportunity for us. One division had three, one division had one and so we want to make sure we’re using those resources efficiently for our students,” said Kim Halterman, superintendent of AHPS.

AHPS leaders shared with the School Board the proposed map of what they envision the redistricting will look like.

“The eastern edge of Clifton forge will now go into our Sharon District that’s a little bit further east, and then the southern end of Alleghany County known as our Potts Creek, or route 18, area that runs up through the Craig County border, that area will actually become part of our Jeter-Watson district. ...On the northern end of Covington, there’s some other areas that will shift out to a school in the very western edge of our area called Callaghan,” said Eric Tyree, director of maintenance and transportation for AHPS.

The redistricting discussions began in the fall of 2022 and a big focus of this proposal comes down to transportation for students.

“It’s an efficiency thing for our transportation network, less cost, less travel time. And the other thing is for students, if they’re on the bus less time of the day, then it’s less stress for them getting to and from home, and thus they perform better in school,” said Tyree.

“This is a really important thing for some families who will see a reduction in bus routes for their home zone schools,” said Halterman.

Thursday night’s meeting was a chance for AHPS to share the map. School leaders encourage families to share their feedback and will host a public hearing on April 17th.

