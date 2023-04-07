Birthdays
Bedford man still missing after 23 years

Missing James Walker Billboard
Missing James Walker Billboard(AWARE Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man who disappeared in 2000 is still missing.

A Bedford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says, “At this time we have no new leads, however the case remains active and an investigator is assigned; any time we get any new lead we run it down immediately, but at this time unfortunately we do not have anything new.” He says this is still considered a missing persons case.

WDBJ7 has also contacted the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for an update; we will share that information, as well as that from family members.

James Walker would be 76 years old today. He was last reported seen in the Food Lion parking lot on Longwood Avenue in Bedford, April 7, 2000. At the time, he was described as white, 6′5″ and 140 pounds.

The AWARE Foundation, a Roanoke agency that works to be the voice of the missing, endangered or murdered, has also been part of the outreach on this case for several years.

Gas Prices, Spring Break and Easter Travel Reminders