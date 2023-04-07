Birthdays
Blue Ridge Literacy hosts Scrabble Tournament

Blue Ridge Literacy
Blue Ridge Literacy(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in the Roanoke Valley is organizing a Scrabble tournament to help more people learn English and advance their literacy.

Blue Ridge Literacy has been teaching English-learners and Americans who need literacy support since 1985. They offer one-on-one tutoring as well as a variety of other classes to give their students the tools for success.

In 2022, the non-profit served more than 300 learners representing 42 countries, including the United States.

To continue their mission, they need community support. That’s why they are hosting their 17th Annual Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser April 20.

People can participate by registering teams or individuals in advance. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1 Mountain Ave SW, Roanoke.

