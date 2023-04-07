Birthdays
Blue Ridge Rock Festival to return to Virginia International Raceway

Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is returning to the Virginia International Raceway this year.

Over 100 artists will be performing September 7-10 such as Shinedown, Evanescence, and Three Days Grace.

VIR and Blue Ridge Rock Festival now have a multi-year agreement.

Last year, 35,000 guests attended the festival per day.

They plan to increase accessibility for fans this year by increasing signage and providing additional camping areas.

“People can look forward to a continuing improved experience,” said Connie Nyholm, Co-owner and CEO of VIR. “That’s part of our culture here at VIR, constantly evolving to get better. We are coordinating our culture with the Blue Ridge Rock Fest people to make every aspect of the event better.”

Tickets are on sale now at https://blueridgerockfest.com/.

