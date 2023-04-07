Franklin receives Democratic nomination in 41st House District

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will have a busy season of primaries and conventions, as candidates for the General Assembly fight for their party’s nomination.

But with the filing deadline behind us, some candidates are able to focus on the November election.

One of them is Lily Franklin who is running to represent the 41st House District that includes portions of Montgomery and Roanoke Counties.

The former Chief of Staff for Del. Sam Rasoul, Franklin had no opposition within the party and is now the Democratic nominee.

Republicans Lowell Bowman and Chris Obenshain are vying for the GOP nomination in the 41st District.

